Hear Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak Spin Psychedelic Soul on New Song ‘More’

Flying Lotus tapped Anderson .Paak for a mesmerizing new song, “More,” that will appear on the DJ/producer’s upcoming album, Flamagra, out May 24th via Warp.

The track opens with a kaleidoscopic burst of sound but soon settles into a sparse groove of dusty drums and humming synths. “More” then expands into surreal territory towards the middle, but .Paak’s dextrous vocals keep the track grounded.

“More” premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music. During an interview, Flying Lotus said he and .Paak first created the demo for “More” six years ago and .Paak would repeatedly needle him to finish the track every time they ran into each other.

Speaking of .Paak’s musical prowess, FlyLo added, “He can play, man. Like come on, man. He’s dangerous, man. I was just doing a gig with him the other day, you know, he played a little bit. And they were like, ‘Hey, we need you to close the show out and play some music after he’s done.’ I’m not playing nothing. I ain’t playing nothing. Y’all better turn the house music on. I ain’t going out there. I’m out, I’m out. Thank you.”

“More” follows previously released Flamagra tracks, “Spontaneous” and “Takashi,” as well as “Fire Is Coming,” which features David Lynch. The album marks Flying Lotus’ first studio effort since 2014’s You’re Dead! and features contributions from Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, Thundercat, Shabazz Palaces and Toro y Moi.

Along with releasing “More,” Flying Lotus also announced a North American tour in support of Flamagra, which will kick off with a set at Outside Lands in San Francisco, August 8th through 11th. The run will then continue August 10th at the Roseland in Portland, Oregon and stretch through September, wrapping September 20th at the Novo in Los Angeles.

Flying Lotus Tour Dates

August 9 – 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

August 10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

August 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

August 12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

August 14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

August 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

August 16 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

August 17 – Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex

August 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

August 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

August 21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

August 24 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

August 25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

August 26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

August 27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

August 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

August 30 – Brooklyn @ Brooklyn Mirage

August 31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa

September 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 3 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

September 4 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

September 5 – Cincinatti, OH @ Madison Theater

September 6 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

September 7 – Richmond, VA @ The National

September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

September 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

September 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

September 13 – Houston, TX @ gWarehouse Live

September 14 – Austin, TX @ gEmo’s

September 15 – Dallas, TX @ gSouth Side Ballroom

September 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ gThe Van Buren

September 19 – San Diego, CA @ gHouse of Blues

September 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ gThe Novo