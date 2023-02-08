fbpixel
Flume’s Surprise Album ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’ Spans  2012 to 2021

"It’s been ten years since my first record came out, since then I’ve wrote a lot a lot music and not all of it has seen the light of day," wrote the Australian artist
Flume onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/WireImage

Flume released the ultimate music time capsule on Wednesday, sharing Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan—a compilation of previously unreleased tracks recorded from 2012 to 2021.

The Australian DJ/producer (real name Harley Streten) teased the drop yesterday, posting an image of the album’s artwork—a trippy computer desktop crammed with .WAV files, folders and JPEGs. In a social media post, Flume said that he was inspired to compile the material after seeing the fanfare another previously-unreleased demo, “Slugger 1.4 [2014 Export.WAV],” received last fall.

“It’s been ten years since my first record came out, since then I’ve wrote a lot a lot music and not all of it has seen the light of day,” he wrote. “After seeing the reaction to Slugger 1.4 and how much love it got, I figured it would be fun to release more of these forgotten ideas I from my old laptops. The whole process has been quite cathartic.”

The 10-track release spanning nearly a decade includes three collaborative pieces: “Counting Sheep (V2) [2018 Export Wav]” with hip-hop group Injury Reserve, “Rhinestone 1.7.2 [2018 Export Wav]” with singer Isabella Manfredi, and “One Step Closer 1.4 [2021 Export Wav]” with Animal Collective’s Panda Bear.

Last year, Flume released his third album, Palaces, which tapped artists Damon Albarn, Emma Louise, Laurel, and Caroline Polachek.

