Florida Georgia Line Bring Small-Town Celebrations to ‘Kimmel’ with ‘Long Live’

Florida Georgia Line performed their recent single “Long Live” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, February 16th.

The country duo and their backing band breezed through the mid-tempo ode to all of life’s simple pleasures, with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley coming together on the chorus to sing in harmony: “Long live all the small towners, sunup to sundowners/That old-school Haggard and Hank/Long live longneck bottles and wide-open throttles/And old dirt roads with no name.”

Florida Georgia Line released “Long Live” as a single last September. It eventually appeared on the group’s new album, Life Rolls On, which arrived earlier this month, February 12th. Hubbard and Kelley produced the album with Corey Crowder, making it their first LP without longtime producer Joey Moi. The record marks FGL’s first full-length album since 2019’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, while it also follows their 2020 EP, 6-Pack.