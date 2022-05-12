 Watch Florence and the Machine Perform of 'My Love' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Heart on Ice' Rapper Rod Wave Choked Ex-Girlfriend, Arrest Record Shows
Home Music Music News

Watch Florence and the Machine’s Theatrical Performance of ‘My Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Florence Welch also joined Jimmy Buffett for “Margaritaville” on the late-night show

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Florence and the Machine appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their evocative single, “My Love.” Performing with a back-up singer and a harpist, singer Florence Welch and her bandmates gave the performance a vintage flair complete with an Art Deco-inspired backdrop.

Welch also joined host Jimmy Fallon for a segment based on audience suggestions he pulls out of a box. One suggestion: for someone to finish singing Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville,” which was cut off during a previous show. “We found someone great to finish singing it,” Fallon announced, welcoming Welch to the stage to perform the iconic tune along with himself and Buffett.

Florence and the Machine’s fifth LP, Dance Fever, arrives this week. The album — produced by Welch, Jack Antonoff, and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals — was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic. The songs evoke what Welch “missed most during lockdown — clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement, and togetherness,” according to a release. On Instagram, the singer described the album as “a fairytale in 14 songs.”

Welch also sat down with Fallon to discuss the album and how Covid impacted the process of making it.

In This Article: Florence and the Machine, Florence Welch, Jimmy Buffett, Late-Night TV, The Tonight Show

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.