Florence and the Machine Deliver Dramatic ‘Patricia’ on Corden

Florence and the Machine paid a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night to unveil a rendition of “Patricia,” a song off the band’s latest album High As Hope. Singer Florence Welch took center stage under a spotlight as she and the band performed the dramatic, emotionally evocative tune.

“Patricia” is the third single off High As Hope, which dropped in June, following “Sky Full of Song” and “Hunger.” The number is a tribute to Patti Smith, who Welch refers to as her “North Star.” The performance on Corden, which culminates in a beat-driven build-up, adds an additional layer to the song, emphasizing Welch’s impassioned vocals as she repeatedly howls the closing lines: “It’s such a wonderful thing to love.”

Welch also joined Corden on his interview couch alongside actor Jamie Dornan, who is a self-professed fan of Florence and the Machine. “Have you ever seen them live?” Corden asks Dornan. “It was your first-ever headline of a festival, Latitude, in 2008, maybe,” the actor remembered. “Florence was unbelievable and then we all went to this tent there called the Guilty Pleasures Tent, where you go and get your dance on to stuff that isn’t maybe deemed that cool.” He added that the singer gave everyone a bonus performance there. “Suddenly everyone’s attention turned to the stage because Florence had done their headline act and then come in to the Guilty Pleasures Tent,” Dornan laughed. “You sang along to ‘You Got the Love.'”

“Was I in an animal costume?” Welch asked. “Potentially,” Dornan replied. “Yeah I remember that,” the singer said. “I think I might have been dressed as a lion.”