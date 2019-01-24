Florence and the Machine Drops Two Brazen New Songs: ‘Moderation,’ ‘Haunted House’

Florence and the Machine unveiled two new songs, “Moderation” and “Haunted House,” marking their first new music since the release of their 2018 album, High as Hope.

“Moderation” – which Florence and the Machine recently began performing live – is a rumbling piano-driven tune that finds frontwoman Florence Welch confronting a tepid lover with her unmistakable powerhouse vocals. “You got me looking for validation,” Welch sings, “That’s just me and you/Want me to love you in moderation/Well, who do you think you’re talking to?”

“Haunted House,” meanwhile, finds Welch tackling the voices that keep her up late at night over a sparse arrangement that swells into a jittery blend of piano, drums and backing vocals. “My heart is like a haunted house,” Welch sings, “There’s things in there that scratch about/They make their music in the night/And in the day they give me such a fright.”

Florence and the Machine collaborated on “Moderation” and “Haunted House” with producers James Ford and Matthew Daniel Siskin, respectively.

Florence and the Machine are in the middle of an Australian tour, and they’re scheduled to trek around Europe this spring. So far their only North American date for 2019 is a set at Governors Ball in New York City, June 1st.