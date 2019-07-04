Florence and the Machine Detail ‘Lungs’ 10th Anniversary Box Set

Florence and the Machine are marking the 10th anniversary of their debut album, 2009’s Lungs, with a double vinyl box set, alongside anniversary colored vinyl and cassette editions. They will be released on August 16th and are available for pre-order.

The limited edition burgundy vinyl and cassette anniversary editions comprise the original 13-song album. The deluxe box set is cloth bound and features the original Lungs on colored vinyl and also includes a second LP housing three previously unreleased demo tracks, an acoustic version of “My Boy Builds Coffins” a cover of the Beatles’ “Oh! Darling,” which was recorded live at Abbey Road, and other rarities and B-sides.

Along with announcing the anniversary editions, Florence Welch and the band unveiled two previously unreleased demos that appear in the box set, “My Best Dress” and “Donkey Kosh.”

Lungs 10th Anniversary Box Set Track List

LP 1

Side A

1. “Dog Days are Over”

2. “Rabbit Heart (Raise it Up)”

3. “I’m Not Calling You a Liar”

4. “Howl”

5. “Kiss With a Fist”

6. Girl With One Eye”

Side B

7. “Drumming Song”

8. “Between Two Lungs”

9. “Cosmic Love”

10. “My Boy Builds Coffins”

11. “Hurricane Drunk”

12. “Blinding”

13. “You’ve Got the Love”

LP2

Side A

1. “Bird Song”

2. “My Boy Builds Coffins” (acoustic)

3. “My Best Dress” (unreleased demo)

4. “Donkey Kosh” (unreleased demo)

5.”Hospital Beds”

6. “Falling”

Side B

7. “Ghosts” (demo)

8. “Postcards From Italy” (unreleased demo)

9. “Swimming”

10. “Are You Hurting the One You Love?”

11. “Oh! Darling” (Live at Abbey Road)