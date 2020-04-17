Florence and the Machine Drop Uplifting ‘High as Hope’ Outtake

Florence and the Machine have released the sparkling “Light of Love,” an outtake from their 2018 record, High as Hope. All proceeds will go directly to the U.K.’s Intensive Care Society COVID-19 Fund.

“Don’t go blindly into the dark/In every one of us shines the light of love,” Florence Welch sings, an orchestral arrangement blanketing the track. “And now we are awake and it seems too much to take/I want to close my eyes because I fear my heart will break.”

“‘Light of Love’ never made the record but I thought it would be nice to share it with the fans at this time of uncertainty,” Florence Welch said in a statement, “and could be a good way to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society COVID-19 Fund, and to show my love, respect and admiration to all those working on the frontline of this crisis.”

“The song is about the world coming at you so fast and you feel like you won’t survive it, but in actually bearing witness to the world as it is, it’s really the only place you can be of service,” she said. “I found so many ways to numb myself out, to hide from the world, and although waking up from that was painful, it’s never been more important not to look away, to keep an open heart even if it hurts, and to find ways to keep showing up for the people that need you. Even from a distance.”

In August 2019, Florence and the Machine celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2009 LP Lungs, releasing a box set in limited edition burgundy vinyl. They concluded their High as Hope tour last summer.