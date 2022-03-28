Florence and the Machine Announce North American Headline Tour in Support of ‘Dance Fever’

Florence and the Machine will return to the road later this year to bring their fifth studio album Dance Fever to North America on a headlining tour. The album will arrive on May 13 and be celebrated with two special shows in Los Angeles and New York in April and May, respectively, but the extended leg of the tour will begin in September.
The band will open with a show at Montreal’s Place Bell on Sept. 2 and extend through the fall, wrapping with a finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. In between, they will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Boston, New York, Orlando, Austin, Denver, Portland, San Diego, and more.
General on-sale for the tour begins Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. local time. For every ticket sold, one dollar will be put toward the charity Choose Love to aid refugees and displaced peoples.
Joining Florence and the Machine on select dates for the tour are Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg.
Florence and the Machine Tour Dates
April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre
May 6 – New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center
Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 10 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area
Sept. 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Sept. 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl