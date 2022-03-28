Florence and the Machine Announce North American Headline Tour in Support of ‘Dance Fever’

Florence and the Machine will return to the road later this year to bring their fifth studio album Dance Fever to North America on a headlining tour. The album will arrive on May 13 and be celebrated with two special shows in Los Angeles and New York in April and May, respectively, but the extended leg of the tour will begin in September.

The band will open with a show at Montreal’s Place Bell on Sept. 2 and extend through the fall, wrapping with a finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 14. In between, they will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Boston, New York, Orlando, Austin, Denver, Portland, San Diego, and more.

General on-sale for the tour begins Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. local time. For every ticket sold, one dollar will be put toward the charity Choose Love to aid refugees and displaced peoples.

Joining Florence and the Machine on select dates for the tour are Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg.

Florence and the Machine Tour Dates

April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

May 6 – New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 10 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area

Sept. 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Sept. 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl