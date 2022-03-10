Florence and the Machine Confirm New Album ‘Dance Fever,’ Share ‘My Love’ Video

Florence and the Machine will release a new LP, Dance Fever, on May 13 via Republic Records. The band has shared the album’s third single, “My Love,” along with an ornate music video directed by Autumn de Wilde and choreographed by Ryan Heffington.

Dance Fever — produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff, and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals — was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic. The songs evoke what Welch “missed most during lockdown—clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement, and togetherness,” according to a release. On Instagram, the singer described the album as “a fairytale in 14 songs.”

The British singer was inspired by a wide variety of music while writing the album: dance, folk, 1970s Iggy Pop, Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris — and what Welch describes as “Nick Cave at the club.” Lyrically, she took inspiration from the tragic heroines of pre-Raphaelite art, the gothic fiction of Carmen Maria Machado and Julia Armfield, and folk horror films like The Wicker Man, The Witch and Midsommar.

Welch spoke about the album on BBC Radio 1, explaining, “Sometimes the biggest dance songs, I think, have a really sad core to them.”

“My Love” follows the release of album singles “King” and “Heaven Is Here.” Both tracks also received music videos directed by de Wilde, while Heffington handled the choreography.

Florence and the Machine’s most recent LP, High as Hope, was released in 2018. Last year, the group contributed “Call Me Cruella” to the soundtrack for Disney’s Cruella, while before that they were dropping scattered songs such as “Light of Love,” “Moderation,” and “Haunted House.”

Dance Fever is available for pre-order now.