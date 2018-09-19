Hear Florence and the Machine Cover Tori Amos’ ‘Cornflake Girl’

Florence and the Machine recorded a dramatic, elegant rendition of Tori Amos’ “Cornflake Girl” for Spotify’s latest “Singles” session.

Singer Florence Welch showcases her singular range throughout the 1994 track, moving from breathy tones to a quivering vibrato and squealing high register. Her band, meanwhile, mingles low-octave piano and soft acoustic strums, building to an intense climax with wailing electric guitar.

The band also performed a stripped-back version of their song “Hunger” during the session. The original track appears on the band’s fourth LP, the March-issued High as Hope, along with the singles “Big God” and “Sky Full of Song.”

Florence and the Machine will promote High as Hope on a North American fall tour launching September 22nd in Las Vegas, Nevada and concluding October 20th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Welch recently spoke to Rolling Stone about trying to lose self-consciousness and achieve a trance-like state onstage. “It may be part of the performance itself, where you’re at odds with yourself sometimes,” she said. “But I wouldn’t say all the time that I’m totally comfortable. It’s almost in the anger at that and the pushing through and the sort of ‘fuck you’ to myself that the performance comes out.”