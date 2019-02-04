×
Rolling Stone
Florence and the Machine Set 2019 ‘High as Hope’ North American Tour

Christine and the Queens, Blood Orange, Perfume Genius and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats to serve as opening act on select dates

Florence and the Machine have announced a early summer North American trek in support of the band's 2018 LP 'High as Hope.'

Florence and the Machine announced an early summer North American trek in support of the band’s 2018 LP High as Hope.

The run of dates begins May 10th at Mayer, Arizona’s FORM Arcosanti fest and concludes June 9th in Miami. Along the way, Florence Welch and company will also headline New York’s Governors Ball on June 1st.

Christine and the Queens, Blood Orange, Perfume Genius and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will serve as opening act on select dates. Tickets for the trek go on sale to the public on February 8th at Live Nation.

In January, Florence and the Machine released a pair of new tracks, “Haunted House” and “Moderation,” the group’s first new songs since High as Hope.

Florence and the Machine Tour Dates

May 10 – Mayer, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti
May 12 & 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl§
May 15 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion*
May 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*
May 20 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
May 23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion†
May 24 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre†
May 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage†
May 28 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell†
May 30 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center†
June 1 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
June 3 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion†
June 5 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park‡
June 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre‡
June 8 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center‡
June 9 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena‡

* with Christine and the Queens
† with Blood Orange
‡ with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
§ with Perfume Genius

