Flogging Molly Recruit Descendents, Bad Religion for Salty Dog Cruise

Sixth annual festival-at-sea sets sail November 5th

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock, Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/Shutterstock, John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Flogging Molly have recruited punk brethren Descendents, Bad Religion and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes for the band’s upcoming Salty Dog Cruise, a four-day festival-at-sea.

The Devil Makes Three, Broilers, Mongol Horde featuring Frank Turner, Cherry Coke$ and Authority Zero are also among that acts that will perform aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas.

The Salty Dog Cruise will embark from Tampa, Florida, on November 5th and make port stops at the Florida Keys and the Bahamas before returning to land on November 9th.

In addition to the performances, the sixth annual Salty Dog Cruise will “also feature additional fan experiences including a half-pipe with professional skaters, artist-hosted casino nights, bar experiences in an English Pub and wine bar with numerous on-shore excursions such as pub crawls, parasailing, paddleboarding, snorkeling, dolphin watching, and helicopter, bike and kayak tours,” organizers promise.

Check out the Flogging Molly Cruise site for ticket and cabin packages.

Months before setting sail, Flogging Molly will also host a St. Patrick’s Day Festival gig on March 17th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

