Flo Milli Drops New Video for Hit Song ‘Roaring 20s’

Flo Milli has paired her single “Roaring 20s,” a Song You Need to Know, with a new video that throws back to the titular 20th century decade.

In the Child-directed video for the Fiddler on the Roof-sampling hit, the Alabama rapper and her coterie of dancers stage a Roaring Twenties-era burlesque show that has an eye-popping conclusion for one of the male spectators in attendance.

“Roaring 20s” is the first offering from Flo Milli’s next, not-yet-announced LP, the follow-up to her 2020 debut album Ho, Why Is You Here?

“It’s always important to have somebody that represents you and somebody you can listen to,” Flo Milli told Rolling Stone in September 2020, when she was named an Artist You Need to Know.

“I’m just being myself, but I’m pretty sure it’s girls out there like me that can relate.” The mixtape is a one-woman show, with no guest verses — a calculated move on her part. “I wanted to come out by myself and introduce who I am as an artist, because a lot of times people get caught up in the feature thing,” she says. “I was like, ‘No, I’m just going to make it about me first.”