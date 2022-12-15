FLO Are Leaving Their Emotional Baggage in 2022 in ‘Losing You’ Video

British girl group FLO are heading into the new year with a clean slate. On their latest single “Losing You” the three-piece R&B ensemble – made up of Renée, Jorja, and Stella – shed their emotional baggage with an out with the old, in with the new mentality leading them into 2023.

“It’s fitting that ‘Losing You’ is being released this time of the year as it’s all about going through a loss but somehow being comforted by it,” FLO shared in a statement. “It reminds you of how content you are by yourself and finding that cheerful spirit during a tough time.”

Over shimmering production, the group delivers a resounding departing message to a cheating ex over a mountain of carefully crafted and intricately layered harmonies. “Losing you is givin’ me everything I need/I’m happy that you’re gone/For the first time I’m finally feeling strong,” Stella sings.

Elsewhere, Jorja vows to decline any and all methods of communication during her healing process – protecting her peace is more important than hearing anyone else out. Renée takes some shots on her own, dropping a reminder that the person she’s cutting ties from wouldn’t know loyalty if it hit them over the head. When all three vocalists team up on the bridge, it’s an epic R&B takedown for the ages.

"I don't need you, I'm good by myself/Gave you heaven now it's gone to hell," FLO issues before they're completely done with the matter. "Heard you missin' me, oops, oh, well/Tryna find another one like me, that's an L."

“Losing You” closes out a breakout year for the group, who made an attention-demanding debut in March with the viral single “Cardboard Box.” It had been a long time coming for them, but the time spent meticulously crafting their chemistry as a trio after forming in 2019 has already paid off tenfold. The girls signed to Island Records in 2020 and locked into artist development training and writing camps to perfect their overall vision, resulting in a lucrative creative partnership with British musician and producer MNEK.

“I feel like [our music] takes the best bits from now and the 90s; it’s struck the perfect balance,” Stella told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “We want people to be surprised and feel like we’re bringing something back from when music was quality.”