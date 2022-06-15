 Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie Drops New Song 'Dave's Place' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Buffalo Shooter Charged with Federal Hate Crimes, May Face Death Penalty
Home Music Music News

Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie Drops a New Eighties-Inspired Jam ‘Dave’s Place’

Songs Without Jokes track honors a former collaborator of McKenzie’s who died recently, audio engineer Dave Bianco

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Flight of the ConchordsBret McKenzie pays tribute to a late collaborator on his new Eighties-inspired song, “Dave’s Place.” The track will appear on McKenzie’s upcoming solo record, Songs Without Jokes, out Aug. 26 via Sub Pop.

As McKenzie explained in a statement, “Dave’s Place” is dedicated to Dave Bianco, an audio engineer he worked with on several occasions, who died not long before McKenzie started working on Songs Without Jokes. “Dave had a studio in the North Hollywood he referred to as ‘Dave’s place,’” McKenzie said. “After he passed, I finally worked there, and this is the track that came out of that session. I sometimes think Dave is watching over this one.”

McKenzie noted that “Dave’s Place” began as a “three-chord country song,” but as he worked on it with producer Mickey Petralia, it transformed into something completely different: “[A]n Eighties Blade Runner, Dire Straits-esque jam.”

Songs Without Jokes marks McKenzie’s first solo album, and — as the title states — it will not feature the kind of comedy songs he and Jemaine Clement craft as Flight of the Conchords. Later this year, McKenzie and his seven-piece band will embark on a major tour in support of Songs Without Jokes, starting with a run of shows in New Zealand, followed by gigs in the U.K. and Ireland. His North American tour launches on Oct. 14 in Burlington, Vermont, and wraps on Nov. 20 in Atlanta. 

In This Article: Bret McKenzie, Flight of the Conchords

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.