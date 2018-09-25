Watch Flight of the Conchords Unveil New Song ‘Father and Son’ on ‘Colbert’

New Zealand duo Flight of the Conchords performed a new track, “Father and Son,” Monday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The group, Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, were promoting their upcoming HBO special Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo, which will air October 6th. The performance marked a return for the duo, whose HBO series ran for two seasons in 2008 and 2009.

The new track, an acoustic duet, follows “a guy and his little guy,” growing darker as it unfolds. McKenzie and Clement offer a call-and-response tale of the dysfunctional relationship between a son and his parents (spoiler alert: a guy named Trevor is partially to blame). The song hews to the duo’s longtime blend of unexpected comedic moments that border on ridiculous and a deeply hooky melody.

McKenzie and Clement also sat down with Colbert to discuss their special and new music. During the interview, the pair explained how fame has changed their careers over the past decade since Flight of the Conchords ended. “That old horse, fame,” Clements said. “That’s a wild beast, isn’t it? It can take you on a nice ride, it can buck you off.” “But you could also braid its tail,” Colbert reminded him.

The group also hopes to use their fame to get a dinner invitation from New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is currently in the U.S. to address the United Nations. When asked where the PM of New Zealand lives, Clement replied, “I don’t know the color of her house.” “But is it a nice house?” Colbert pressed. “It is a state house,” McKenzie said. “It used to be a preschool. And my brother went there for preschool. And then they turned it into the prime minister’s house. They’ve updated the furniture.”

Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo was filmed during the band’s sold-out U.K. tour earlier this year and directed by Hamish Hamilton. The hour-long special features a mix of old and new songs.