Fletcher to Celebrate Pride Month With Meet Her at the Bar Events, GLAAD Donations

Fletcher, the “Undrunk” hit maker who last year released Girl of My Dreams, will celebrate Pride Month by reviving her event series, Meet Her at the Bar: Pride Month Experience, for a second year. Each pop-up event will take place at a female-owned queer bar, fostering inclusive spaces where Fletcher’s fans can meet. The first event will take place in Chicago on Saturday; Fletcher will participate in a meet and greet in Nashville, where she’ll be performing as a headliner for the city’s Pride celebrations.

This year, Fletcher has partnered with Tinder, who will be donating a dollar for every Pride sticker added to a user’s profile in the U.S. (up to $50,000) to GLAAD’s News & Rapid Response initiative, which strives for fair representation of LGBTQ people in the news media. The initiative also combats misinformation. Fletcher is also asking for donations to News & Rapid Response on her social media. GLAAD recently gave Fletcher the Outstanding Music Artist award at the GLAAD Media Awards.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my second year of the Meet Her at the Bar Experience, supporting some of my favorite women-owned queer bars around the country and to continue to work closely with GLAAD to raise funds for their News & Response Initiative which is needed now more than ever,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I am so grateful to our partners, our friends and the ‘FLETCHFAM’ who helped raise over $50,000 last year. I know this year we’ll raise even more.

"A big part of my mission and purpose is to reflect back to people that they are so worthy of joy, love, freedom and happiness in this lifetime," she continued. "I want to lift up the spaces that help facilitate that energy and the places where we can love on each other a little harder, meet new friends, or maybe even meet 'the one.' I'm endlessly grateful for the support we've received so far and to Tinder for wanting to save queer spaces with us. I hope to continue Meet Her at the Bar for years to come and can't wait for you all to celebrate Pride this month and throughout the year!"

“Fletcher’s career as a successful queer musician is inspiring and refreshing,” GLAAD’s Deputy President & COO Darra Gordon said. “Her unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ community, shown time again through her work with GLAAD, has only grown as her legacy expands. The impact of Fletcher’s music and activism cannot be understated, and GLAAD is proud to partner with her again this Pride season.”

She's also helping out the participating bars with proceeds from merch, bar sales, and other endeavors. She's selling T-shirts for each city on her website with net proceeds benefiting the establishment.

Meet Her at the Bar: Pride Month Fan Experience Dates

June 10 – Chicago, IL @ Dorothy

June 11 – New York, NY @ Henrietta Hudson

June 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Boycott Bar

June 14 – Columbus, OH @ Slammers

June 15 – Houston, TX @ Pearl Bar

June 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Jolene’s

June 17 – Denver, CO @ Blush & Blu

June 18 – Washington, D.C.@ As You Are

June 20 – San Diego, CA @ Gossip Grill

June 21 – Atlanta, GA @ My Sister’s Room

June 22 – Worcester, MA @ Femme

June 23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Frankie’s

June 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Lipstick Lounge

June 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ruby Fruit

June 29 – New York, NY @ Cubbyhole