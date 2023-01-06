Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini Are the ‘Better Version’ After Heartbreak in New Video

Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini say goodbye to a past love in the video for their song “Better Version.” On Friday, the Girl of My Dreams musician released the video for their duet, which followed both stars getting out of relationships in separate storylines.

“The video captures the unraveling of two different love stories, something Kelsea and I both really wanted to bring to life as we really connected on the real emotions of what closing a chapter feels like,” Fletcher tells Rolling Stone. “And while the love may be different, we still all go through the same emotions.”

The video opens with Fletcher making out with a girl in a sexy scene before showing Ballerini’s separate relationship as the two celebrate moving into their first home together. Slowly, Ballerini and Fletcher’s characters seem to fall out of love with their respective partners and learn how to cope with being on their own.

“Having her [Kelsea] write her own perspective on the song and dreaming up this short film together with the incredible director Eva Doležalová was such a dream,” Fletcher says.

By the end of the video, both Ballerini and Fletcher end up at the same diner before bumping into each other, as the video foreshadows the two becoming friends.

“The fact that I get to have an even better version, (yes cheesy ass pun intended) of my personal favorite song from my album brought to life by an artist who I’ve not only been a fan of for a long time, but is also such a close human in my life fills my heart,” Fletcher adds.

“Better Version” was the fifth single off Fletcher’s Girl of My Dreams, after dropping songs “Becky’s So Hot,” “Her Body Is Bible,” and “Sting” in 2022.