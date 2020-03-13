Fletcher Wants to Pause True Love on New Single ‘Forever’

Ahead of her still-scheduled tour with Niall Horan, up-and-coming pop singer Fletcher has released the dance-pop tune “Forever.” This is her first single since her 2019 EP You Ruined New York City for Me.

On “Forever,” Fletcher balances her feelings of potentially falling in love with someone with wanting to embrace the freedom of being young and unattached. “I think I could love you forever and ever and ever and ever/But don’t think we should be together, together, together, right now,” she sings on the chorus. The accompanying video features Fletcher performing choreography with a large group of dancers.

“This song is about knowing who ‘the one’ might be but needing to find myself before I give that person my time forever,” Fletcher said in a statement. “The relationships in my life are really important to me, but I’ve realized the one that I’ve been neglecting my entire life is the one I have with myself.”

Fletcher recently performed a duet cover of Taylor Swift’s “Lover” with Horan. She will join Lewis Capaldi on Horan’s upcoming North American tour in support of his just-released sophomore LP Heartbreak Weather.