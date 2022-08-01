Fletcher Lusts Over Her Ex’s New Girl (With the Help of Bella Thorne) in ‘Becky’s So Hot’ Video

Fletcher is fantasizing about her ex’s new girl — played by none other than Bella Thorne — in the video for her fiery single “Becky’s So Hot,” which was released on Monday.

The video opens with Fletcher reaching into her underwear to pleasure herself before it pans into a montage of the singer riding a motorcycle through the city and posing on a floating Outerspace rock as she sings the lyrics about her ex’s new partner.

“Are you in love like we were?/If I were you, I’d probably keep her/Makes me wanna hit her when I see her,” she sings in the chorus. “‘Cause Becky’s so hot in your vintage t-shirt/Ooh, she the one I should hate/But I wanna know how she taste.”

The visual fantasy then transforms into a hot makeout sesh with the imaginary ex-girlfriend, played by Thorne.

If lusting over her ex’s new partner in song lyrics isn’t enough, Fletcher’s real-life ex-girlfriend, YouTuber Shannon Beveridge, is dating a woman named Becky Missal.

Beveridge briefly responded to the targeted song after it was released earlier this month by simply tweeting, “an empath would never.” (V Magazine named her “the empath” a while back.) Meanwhile, Missal, the ex’s new girlfriend in question, responded “no” when asked in an Instagram comment if she gave her “thumbs up” to Fletcher’s new song.

Fletcher has made it quite clear that the song is fully about Missal. “I was in the studio, stalking my ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend on Instagram, and I saw a picture of her wearing an old vintage t-shirt of my ex’s,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “And it’s one I’ve worn before as well. And I’m looking at the photo, and I’m like, ‘Damn it, she’s so hot.’ And I accidentally liked the picture.”

Fletcher added that she decided not to unlike the photo, explaining, “You have to lean in. It’s like, ‘I’m gonna own the fact that yes, I was creeping.'”

And after fans started to react to the song by sending hate to Missal and Beveridge, Fletcher tweeted: “hey fam pleeeease do not comment on anyone’s instagrams or throw negativity any ones way. that is not what this is about and i do not condone that in the slightest. i love you, thank you.”

“Becky’s So Hot” follows the release of her song “Her Body Is Bible” earlier this year. Both tracks are set to be featured on her debut album, Girl of My Dreams, out Sept. 16. She previously released her EP The S(ex) Tapes in 2020 and was joined by fellow Lesbian queen Hayley Kiyoko on “Cherry” and sampled Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl” on “Girls Girls Girls” last year.

The release of the “Becky’s So Hot” video comes a day after she performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago. “Fletcher can sing… With flushed cheeks and modest surprise at the size of her crowd, she no doubt heightened the anticipation for Girl of My Dreams, her upcoming debut album,” Rolling Stone said of the performance.