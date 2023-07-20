Fleetwood Mac to Unveil ‘Rumours Live’ Double LP in September

Fleetwood Mac will released Rumours Live on Sept. 8 via Rhino. The album was recorded during the group’s Rumours Live tour at a concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 29, 1977. The band have teased the release with a live rendition of “Dreams,” the album’s first single.

Rumours Live will be available on digital, double LP, and double CD, and includes nearly 90 minutes of previously-unreleased music. The setlist from the concert draws almost exclusively from Fleetwood Mac and Rumours, the first two albums recorded by the lineup of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham. It features performances of hits like “Rhiannon,” “Landslide,” “Songbird,” and “The Chain.”

The Forum concert went unreleased for several decades until 2021, when “Gold Dust Woman” from the show was included as a bonus track on Live: Deluxe Edition, Rhino’s expanded version of Fleetwood Mac’s 1980 concert album. The other 17 songs on the collection have never been released.

Fleetwood Mac released Rumours, the band’s 11th studio album, on February 4, 1977. The album, produced by the band with Ken Caillat and Richard Dashut, was largely recorded the year before. McVie told Rolling Stone in 1977 that the process of making the LP was chaotic. “Parties going on all over the house,” John McVie recalled. “Amazing. Terrifying. Huge amounts of illicit materials, yards and yards of this wretched stuff. Days and nights would just go on and on.”

To promote the album, the band embarked on a worldwide tour, known as the Rumours Tour. They performed throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand. The tour included three shows at The Forum in August of 1977. Rumours Live was recorded on the first night as the band played to nearly 50,000 fans.

Rumours Live is available for pre-order now. The black-vinyl version has two 180-gram records in a gatefold jacket with lacquers cut by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, while a crystal clear-vinyl version of the LPs will be exclusively available at Wal-Mart. Editor’s picks

Earlier this month, Rhino shared an unreleased track by Christine McVie, “Little Darlin’” in honor of what would have been her 80th birthday. The song was recorded during the sessions for her 2004 solo LP In the Meantime. Rhino will reissue both McVie’s 1984 self-titled album and In the Meantime on Nov. 3, with the latter being released on vinyl for the first time, complete with a new mix overseen by McVie’s collaborator on the album, her nephew Dan Perfect.

The musician died November 30, 2022, at the age of 79, following a “short illness,” which a death certificate later revealed to be a stroke and metastasized cancer. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” Fleetwood Mac shared in a statement. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Rumours Live Tracklist:

LP One

Side One

1. “Say You Love Me”

2. “Monday Morning”

3. “Dreams”

4. “Oh Well”

5. “Rhiannon”

Side Two

1. “Oh Daddy”

2. “Never Going Back Again”

3. “Landslide”

4. “Over My Head”

5. “Gold Dust Woman”

LP Two

Side One

1. “You Make Loving Fun”

2. “I’m So Afraid”

3. “Go Your Own Way”

4. “World Turning”