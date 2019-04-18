Fleetwood Mac Reschedule Canceled North American Tour Dates

Fleetwood Mac have rescheduled the East Coast and Canadian portion of their North American tour, which they were forced to postpone after Stevie Nicks came down with the flu.

The new run starts October 28th at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It also includes a new date, October 30th at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec. The rescheduled tour will also hit Toronto, Philadelphia, Winnipeg and Calgary before wrapping November 12th at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

All previously held tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows, though some new tickets will also be available. Tickets for the new Quebec City gig will go on sale April 26th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Fleetwood Mac website.

Fleetwood Mac were supposed to play their final North American shows earlier this month when Nicks fell ill. The group was also tapped to replace the Rolling Stones at the New Orleans Jazz Fest due to Mick Jagger’s heart surgery, but the band was forced to cancel that concert as well.

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges,” said Mick Fleetwood in a statement at the time. “The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”

Fleetwood Mac will return to the road this summer for a massive tour of Europe and Australia that kicks off in June and stretches through September.

Fleetwood Mac Rescheduled Dates

October 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 30 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

November 1 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

November 7 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

November 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place