Fleetwood Mac Cancel Jazz Fest Gig Days After Replacing Rolling Stones

Days after replacing the Rolling Stones as Jazz Fest headliners due to Mick Jagger’s heart surgery, Fleetwood Mac have also canceled their gig at the New Orleans festival as Stevie Nicks recovers from a bout with the flu.

Fleetwood Mac recently postponed concerts in Boston and Philadelphia due to Nicks’ illness, and on Monday the band announced the remaining four shows of their U.S. trek would be rescheduled as the singer continues to recover.

“As an update to previous Fleetwood Mac posts regarding a band member illness, Stevie Nicks has the flu. While she is feeling better already, management has consulted with her doctors and have decided to reschedule the remaining four shows of their North American tour to allow for her full recovery,” a rep for the band said in a statement.

“Due to sports playoff schedules and existing touring commitments in Europe and Australia, we are looking to move rescheduled cities (Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Calgary) to October/November 2019. Ticketholders will receive new dates and details shortly. Unfortunately the band will not be able to perform at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2.”

Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac has just announced the postponement of four upcoming North American tour dates and their performance at Jazz Fest on May 2. Stay tuned for updates about May 2 talent and tickets. — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 8, 2019

“We are having more fun than ever on this current tour, but as we all know, touring life comes with its challenges,” Mick Fleetwood added in a statement. “The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling.”