Fleetwood Mac Preps Massive Box Set Documenting Early Years

Fleetwood Mac will release a massive box set documenting the band’s early years, out September 4th on Rhino.

Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974 will consist of eight CDs, beginning with their third album, 1969’s Then Play On. The lineup shifted quite a bit in these years, most notably when founding guitarist Peter Green left in 1970.

The collection also includes the studio albums Kiln House (1970), Future Games (1971), Bare Trees (1972), Penguin (1973), Mystery to Me (1973) and Heroes Are Hard to Find (1974) — all with bonus tracks.

The eighth CD in the set, Live From the Record Plant 12-15-74, was recorded shortly before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the band. The band would return to the Sausalito, California, recording studio two years later to record Rumours.

Rhino will also release a four-LP vinyl edition of the box set, which consists of Penguin, Mystery To Me, Heroes Are Hard to Find, and the live album. Pressed on 180-gram vinyl, the set also includes a 7-inch single of “For Your Love” and the previously unreleased “Good Things (Come to Those Who Wait).” The collection is available in limited-edition colored vinyl, which you can preorder here.

Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974 CD Tracklist

Then Play On (1969)

1. “Coming Your Way”

2. “Closing My Eyes”

3. “Show-Biz Blues”

4. “My Dream”

5. “Underway”

6. “Oh Well”

7. “Although the Sun Is Shining”

8. “Rattlesnake Shake”

9. “Searching for Madge”

10. “Fighting for Madge”

11. “When You Say”

12. “Like Crying”

13. “Before the Beginning”

Bonus Tracks

14. “Oh Well Pts I & II”

15. “The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)”

16. “World In Harmony”

Kiln House (1970)

1. “This Is the Rock”

2. “Station Man”

3. “Blood on the Floor”

4. “Hi Ho Silver”

5. “Jewel Eyed Judy”

6. “Buddy’s Song”

7. “Earl Gray”

8. “One Together”

9. “Tell Me All the Things You Do”

10. “Mission Bell”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Dragonfly”

12. “Purple Dancer”

13. “Jewel Eyed Judy” (Single Version)

14. “Station Man” (Single Version)

Future Games (1971)

1. “Woman of 1,000 Years”

2. “Morning Rain”

3. “What a Shame”

4. “Future Games”

5. “Sands of Time”

6. “Sometimes”

7. “Lay It All Down”

8. “Show Me a Smile”

Bonus Tracks

9. “Sands of Time” (Single Version)

10. “Sometimes” (Alt. Version)

11. “Lay It All Down” (Alt. Version)

12. “Stone

13. “Show Me a Smile” (Alt. Version)

14. “What a Shame” (Unedited)

Bare Trees (1972)

1. “Child of Mine”

2. “The Ghost”

3. “Homeward Bound”

4. “Sunny Side of Heaven”

5. “Bare Trees”

6. “Sentimental Lady”

7. “Danny’s Chant”

8. “Spare Me a Little of Your Love”

9. “Dust”

10. “Thoughts on a Grey Day”

Bonus Tracks

11. “Trinity”

12. “Sentimental Lady” (Single Version)

Penguin (1973)

1. “Remember Me”

2. “Bright Fire”

3. “Dissatisfied”

4. “(I’m a) Road Runner”

5. “The Derelict”

6. “Revelation”

7. “Did You Ever Love Me”

8. “Night Watch”

9. “Caught in the Rain”

Mystery to Me (1973)

1. “Emerald Eyes”

2. “Believe Me”

3. “Just Crazy Love”

4. “Hypnotized”

5. “Forever”

6. “Keep on Going”

7. “The City”

8. “Miles Away”

9. “Somebody”

10. “The Way I Feel”

11. “For Your Love”

12. “Why”

Bonus Tracks

13. “For Your Love” (Mono Promo Edit)

14. “Good Things (Come to Those Who Wait)”

Heroes Are Hard to Find (1974)

1. “Heroes Are Hard to Find”

2. “Coming Home”

3. “Angel”

4. “Bermuda Triangle”

5. “Come a Little Bit Closer”

6. “She’s Changing Me”

7. “Bad Loser”

8. “Silver Heels”

9. “Prove Your Love”

10. “Born Enchanter”

11. “Safe Harbour”

Bonus Track

12. “Heroes Are Hard to Find” (Single Version)

Live From The Record Plant 12-15-74

1. “Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)”

2. “Angel”

3. “Spare Me a Little of Your Love”

4. “Sentimental Lady”

5. “Future Games”

6. “Bermuda Triangle”

7. “Why”

8. “Believe Me”

9. “Black Magic Woman/Oh Well”

10. “Rattlesnake Shake”

11. “Hypnotized”