Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ Is Back on the Charts

After a TikTok where a man lip-syncs to “Dreams” while longboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice went viral, Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 classic has seen a massive spike in streams, enough to enter the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart.

The track, off the band’s 1977 album Rumours, currently sits at Number 29 on the daily version of the RS 100, which ranks the biggest songs in the U.S. by a combination of sales and on-demand audio streams. An official version of the Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is published every Monday.

With over 16 million views on TikTok, doggface208’s viral video — which won the approval of Fleetwood Mac themselves — caused streams for the song to more than double from Saturday through Monday.

In the three days before the video was uploaded, the 1977 Rumours classic was receiving an average of 49,000 streams a day, according to numbers from Alpha Data. In the three days after the TikTok video was posted, the song has been streamed an average of 105,000 times a day. Sales for the song nearly tripled, up 184% from Saturday through Monday.

Spotify reports that streams were up 127% on its platform with a 242% increase in first-time listeners of the song. Apple reported a spike of 221% in streams, and also reported a 1,137% increase in Shazams for the song, indicating that the song was finding new listeners.

During the weekend, 15% of all Spotify streams of the Stevie Nicks song were first-time plays on the platform, which is a 53% higher average of first-time streams than normal.

“Dreams” has become a classic rock staple on TikTok in recent years; In 2018, the song charted after going viral in a dance video.