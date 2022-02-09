 Fleet Foxes to Finally Play 'Shore' Songs Live on 2022 Summer Tour - Rolling Stone
Fleet Foxes to Finally Play ‘Shore’ Songs Live on 2022 Summer Tour

Seattle outfit set first U.S. tour in nearly four years

BRECON, WALES - AUGUST 18: Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes performs on the Mountain stage during day 2 at Greenman Festival on August 18, 2018 in Brecon, Wales. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)BRECON, WALES - AUGUST 18: Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes performs on the Mountain stage during day 2 at Greenman Festival on August 18, 2018 in Brecon, Wales. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)

Fleet Foxes

Redferns

Fleet Foxes will return to the road this summer for the band’s first tour in nearly four years.

The Seattle outfit — which surprise-released its latest LP Shore amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 — have scheduled a 23-date largely amphitheater U.S. trek in support of the LP, allowing Robin Pecknold and company to perform their Grammy-nominated Shore songs live for the first time.

The tour kicks off June 27 in Salt Lake City and circles the U.S. before concluding August 13 at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. After the North American jaunt, Fleet Foxes will embark on a European tour. Check out the band’s website for ticket information.

Shore is up for Best Alternative Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Fleet Foxes Tour Dates

June 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
June 28 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
July 1 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory
July 2 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
July 3 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
July 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
July 6 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
July 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
July 9 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
July 10 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
July 12 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
July 15 – Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
July 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
July 31 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
August 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
August 3 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
August 9 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
August 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
August 13 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

