Fleet Foxes to Finally Play ‘Shore’ Songs Live on 2022 Summer Tour

Fleet Foxes will return to the road this summer for the band’s first tour in nearly four years.

The Seattle outfit — which surprise-released its latest LP Shore amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 — have scheduled a 23-date largely amphitheater U.S. trek in support of the LP, allowing Robin Pecknold and company to perform their Grammy-nominated Shore songs live for the first time.

The tour kicks off June 27 in Salt Lake City and circles the U.S. before concluding August 13 at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. After the North American jaunt, Fleet Foxes will embark on a European tour. Check out the band’s website for ticket information.

Shore is up for Best Alternative Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Fleet Foxes Tour Dates

June 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

June 28 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

July 1 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory

July 2 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

July 3 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

July 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

July 6 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

July 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 9 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

July 10 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 12 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

July 15 – Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

July 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

July 31 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

August 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

August 3 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

August 9 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

August 13 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium