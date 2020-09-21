 Fleet Foxes Are Timing Their New Album 'Shore' to Autumnal Equinox - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Donald Trump Has Nothing Left to Say. He Could Still Win Anyway
Home Music Music News

Fleet Foxes Are Timing Their New Album ‘Shore’ to Autumnal Equinox

Band’s fourth album will be accompanied by 55-minute short film

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robin Pecknold of the Fleet Foxes performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Fleet Foxes have announced their surprise fourth album, 'Shore,' with an accompanying film and a release date tied to the autumnal equinox.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Fleet Foxes have announced their surprise fourth album, Shore, with a release date tied to the autumnal equinox. The album will drop this Tuesday, September 22nd, at 13:31 universal coordinated time (6:31 a.m. PT/9:31 a.m. ET), marking the exact minute of the seasonal change from summer to fall.

Shore will be accompanied by a 55-minute companion art film, shot on 16mm, directed by Kersti Jan Werdal. The visual will be available on the Fleet Foxes website at the same time as the album.

Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold hinted at a new album earlier this week, when he posted a teaser video with the caption “Tuesday.” Physical posters for Shore were also spotted around Paris. Pecknold later wrote on his Instagram story: “Yoooo next week or so I’ll be posting some promo type stuff on this account but I’ll try to keep it chill…Forgive me if I post any good feedback I know it’s corny but I’m excited and it’s weird to put out an album from quarantine.”

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday

A post shared by Robin Pecknold (@robinpecknold) on

Fleet Foxes released their last studio LP, Crack-Up, in 2017. The following year, they released a compilation of their early music releases, First Collection 2006-2009.

In This Article: Fleet Foxes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.