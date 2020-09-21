Fleet Foxes Are Timing Their New Album ‘Shore’ to Autumnal Equinox

Fleet Foxes have announced their surprise fourth album, Shore, with a release date tied to the autumnal equinox. The album will drop this Tuesday, September 22nd, at 13:31 universal coordinated time (6:31 a.m. PT/9:31 a.m. ET), marking the exact minute of the seasonal change from summer to fall.

Shore will be accompanied by a 55-minute companion art film, shot on 16mm, directed by Kersti Jan Werdal. The visual will be available on the Fleet Foxes website at the same time as the album.

Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold hinted at a new album earlier this week, when he posted a teaser video with the caption “Tuesday.” Physical posters for Shore were also spotted around Paris. Pecknold later wrote on his Instagram story: “Yoooo next week or so I’ll be posting some promo type stuff on this account but I’ll try to keep it chill…Forgive me if I post any good feedback I know it’s corny but I’m excited and it’s weird to put out an album from quarantine.”

Et c’est dans les rues de Paris que tu apprends le retour mardi des Fleet Foxes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6kNc5EBiDk — François Pottier (@fpottier) September 20, 2020

Fleet Foxes released their last studio LP, Crack-Up, in 2017. The following year, they released a compilation of their early music releases, First Collection 2006-2009.