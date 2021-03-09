Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Performs for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Series

Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes is the latest artist to play for NPR’s at-home ‘Tiny Desk’ series, and he took the assignment quite literally: “Thank you so much for asking me to find the tiniest desk I could, and sing unadorned for the first time in too long.”

In a small studio, sitting behind what was indeed a tiny writing desk, Pecknold performed four Fleet Foxes tracks by himself in front of a microphone. All of the tracks — “Going-to-the-Sun-Road,” “Sunblind,” “Featherweight,” and “I’m Not My Season” — appear on his latest album Shore, released late last year. “I’m excited for real shows and contact,” Pecknold said with a smile. “But this is so fun, so thank you.”

Earlier this year, Pecknold released a video for “I’m Not My Season,” directed by his brother Sam Pecknold. The performance was filmed at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, the same location as Fleet Foxes’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert rendition of “Can I Believe You,” in which Pecknold and the rest of the band performed with the Resistance Revival Chorus. Pecknold also played a virtual solo concert at the church this past December. At the time of the show, he stated that Fleet Foxes already had “nine more songs ready” to be released in 2021.