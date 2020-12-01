Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Plots Solo Acoustic Livestream

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold will play a virtual solo concert at Brooklyn church St. Ann and the Holy Trinity on Monday, December 21st at 9 p.m. ET. Tickets and merch for the acoustic show, dubbed A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream, are on sale at the NoonChorus site.

Pecknold’s set will be available for replay through December 24th.

The singer-songwriter released the fourth Fleet Foxes album, Shore, in September. He recorded the LP, which follows 2017’s Crack-Up, with a wide crew of contributors, including Grizzly Bear drummer Christopher Bear.

In a statement accompanying the record, Pecknold made a distinction between the studio and live versions of the band, explaining the absence of members Skyler Skjelset, Morgan Henderson, Casey Wescott, and Christian Wargo.

“The studio albums have always been predominantly my work and my vision,” he wrote. “I’ve always handled all the songwriting, most of the vocals and harmonies, and most of the recording of the instrumentation.”

However, Pecknold added that Fleet Foxes hope to have “nine more songs ready” for 2021, developed by the full group. “Those songs will be co-written from the ground up with Morgan Henderson, Skyler Skjelset, Casey Wescott, and Christian Wargo, in an attempt to make good use of this liminal time without extensive touring to be done,” he wrote. “I’m incredibly excited to see where those songs end up and I hope that by the time they are done we will be able to bring all of this music to crowds around the world in some form or another.”

Pecknold recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his creative process, emphasizing how “weird” it is to not be playing the Shore material live. But there’s an upside: “We can’t go on tour. There isn’t this path to insane monetization,” he said. “That’s just the way it is. The record’s just the record. That feels really great.”