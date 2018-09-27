Fleet Foxes Revisit Early Days with ‘First Collection 2006-2009’

When Fleet Foxes released their first album in 2008, the band immediately stood out for its acoustic strumming and wide-open CSNY-style harmonies. The album sold more than 500,000 copies, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the 40 Greatest Stoner Albums of All Time and the group influencing a generation of indie-rock bands.

The band will celebrate the 10th anniversary of that album with First Collection 2006-2009, a huge package capturing their early days. It includes their debut album on 12-inch vinyl plus its two preceding EPs: Sun Giant, and their hard-to-find, self-released debut EP. The set also includes another LP of odds-and-ends, B-sides & Rarities and a book that includes show flyers, lyrics and artwork. The group released a trailer for the album showing them both onstage and in the studio.

Rolling Stone caught up with Fleet Foxes as they released their debut album on the heels of MySpace buzz. “It’s basically pop music,” frontman Robin Pecknold told Rolling Stone in 2008, describing his band’s sound. “It’s not rock, not a lot of jamming out. It’s focused. The songs are written from personal experience. There are no love songs.”

Fleet Foxes most recently released Crack-Up, their adventurous first album in seven years, and toured the world behind it. Pecknold explained the reason for the long hiatus when they put out the LP: “I felt one-dimensional,” he said. “I thought, ‘We kind of did this.’ If people wanted to see us, they saw us. There was no reason to milk it. I was curious what else there is to do in life.” He enrolled as an undergraduate at Columbia: “‘Going back to school feels like the most boring thing I can do.’ I got a kick out of that.”