Fleet Foxes Release New Video for ‘I’m Not My Season’

Fleet Foxes have released a new visual for “I’m Not My Season,” a track from their latest album Shore.

The video was filmed at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn (the same location as the band’s recent Colbert performance with the Resistance Revival Chorus) and was directed by Sean Pecknold, a long-time Fleet Foxes collaborator and brother to frontman Robin Pecknold.

Fleet Foxes released Shore, their fourth album, in September, following their 2017 LP Crack-Up. The album features contributions from Kevin Morby and Grizzly Bear members Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen.

Shore will be released on physical formats (vinyl, CD, and cassette) on February 5th, and to celebrate, Robin Pecknold will perform a virtual concert on Wednesday, February 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET, filmed at a soon-to-be-announced independent record store and streamed by NoonChorus. Access to the show is available by preordering the album at a local indie retailer, or by purchasing Shore in stores or curbside on the weekend of its release. Shore will be available on an exclusive crystal clear two-LP vinyl set at independent record stores only. Additionally, a limited edition Fleet Foxes art print by Bailey Elder will also be available as a free gift-with-purchase while supplies last.