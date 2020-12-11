Fleet Foxes Perform ‘Can I Believe You’ With Resistance Revival Chorus

Fleet Foxes gave a moving performance of their song “Can I Believe You” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, performing the Shore track in a church alongside the Resistance Revival Chorus.

The pre-recorded segment cut between clips of Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold recording his vocals alone in the studio and playing guitar alongside the Chorus and his band at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, New York. Members of the Chorus, made up of all women and non-binary people with a focus on activism, were wearing masks and socially distanced among the church pews, but singing together as one — a hopeful image in a year when so many of us have been able to unable to come together to enjoy music.

Pecknold released the fourth Fleet Foxes album, Shore, in September. He recorded the LP, which follows 2017’s Crack-Up, with a wide crew of contributors, including Grizzly Bear drummer Christopher Bear. Pecknold recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his creative process, emphasizing how “weird” it is to not be playing the Shore material live but noting that there was an upside.

“We can’t go on tour. There isn’t this path to insane monetization,” he said. “That’s just the way it is. The record’s just the record. That feels really great.”