 Flea Pays Homage to Drummer Tony Allen: 'He Was and Still Is My Hero' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Flea Pays Homage to 'One of the Greatest Drummers' Tony Allen: 'He Was and Still Is My Hero' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Flea Pays Homage to ‘One of the Greatest Drummers’ Tony Allen: ‘He Was and Still Is My Hero’

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist worked with the late artist in their band with Damon Albarn, Rocket Juice & the Moon

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at a concert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesEmirates Music Red Hot Chili Peppers, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 04 Sep 2019

Flea has penned a tribute to pioneering Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, whom he worked with in Rocket Juice & the Moon.

Jon Gambrell/AP/Shutterstock

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has penned a heartfelt tribute to his “hero” Tony Allen. The pioneering drummer who helped define Afrobeat during his tenure with Fela Kuti died Thursday at the age of 79.

Calling Allen “one of the greatest drummers to ever walk this Earth,” Flea recalled his fellow rhythm maker’s spirit. “What a wildman, with a massive, kind and free heart and the deepest one-of-a-kind groove,” Flea wrote. “Fela Kuti did not invent Afrobeat, Fela and Tony birthed it together. Without Tony Allen there is NO afrobeat.”

Flea and Allen worked together on 2012’s Rocket Juice & the Moon, the eponymously titled album by their group of the same name, which formed in 2008 and included Damon Albarn. “I was lucky enough to spend many an hour with him, holed up in a London studio, jamming the days away. It was fucking heavenly. He was and still is, my hero,” Flea continued. “I wanted to honor his greatness so much when we played together, and I was nervous when we started, but he made me laugh like a two-year old, and we fell right into pocket. I lit up like a Christmas tree every time I knew we were about to lay down some rhythm.”

Allen and Albarn had previously worked together in their band The Good, the Bad & the Queen, which included the Clash’s Paul Simonon, and the Verve’s Simon Tong before forming their collaborative group Rocket Juice & the Moon with Flea.

“With Tony’s longtime musical collaborator and friend Damon Albarn, we jammed ’til the cows came home. We partied in Nigeria, we partied around Europe, and it was always about the music,” Flea said. “Just grooving high, grooving deep. Tony Allen I love you, I’m so grateful to have had the chance to rock with you. God bless your beautiful soul.”

View this post on Instagram

The epic Tony Allen, one of the greatest drummers to ever walk this earth has left us. What a wildman, with a massive, kind and free heart and the deepest one-of-a-kind groove. Fela Kuti did not invent afrobeat, Fela and Tony birthed it together. Without Tony Allen there is NO afrobeat. I was lucky enough to spend many an hour with him, holed up in a London studio, jamming the days away. It was fucking heavenly. He was and still is, my hero. I wanted to honor his greatness so much when we played together, and I was nervous when we started, but he made me laugh like a two year old, and we fell right into pocket. I lit up like a Christmas tree every time I knew we were about to lay down some rhythm. With Tony’s longtime musical collaborator, friend and champion, Damon Albarn, we jammed til the cows came home. We partied in Nigeria, we partied around Europe, and it was always about the music. Just grooving high, grooving deep. Tony Allen I love you, I’m so grateful to have had the chance to rock with you. God bless your beautiful soul.

A post shared by Flea (@flea333) on

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers, tony allen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.