Flea to Explore Early Music Memories With Rick Rubin, Cynthia Erivo, Patti Smith on New Podcast

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is launching a new podcast, This Little Light, that will find him sharing early musical memories with an array of guests.

The 15-part series will premiere on March 30, and the initial slate of guests includes Rick Rubin, Cynthia Erivo, Thundercat, Patti Smith, and Margo Price. The conversations will largely focus on guests’ discussing their first teachers, early influences, experiences, and how all these lessons shaped their creativity and careers.

This particular focus was inspired by the show’s links to the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a non-profit music school and organization that Flea founded in 2001. A portion of the proceeds from This Little Light will go towards funding the program’s operating costs and scholarship program.

“I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music,” Flea said in a statement. “The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

Flea produced This Little Light in conjunction with Parallel and Audacy’s Cadence13 podcast studio.

Around the same time, This Little Light premieres, Flea and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will kick off an expansive world tour in support of their most recent albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The North American leg will run from March 29 through May 25, while a European trek will take place in June and July.