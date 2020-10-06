Flea Pays Tribute to Eddie Van Halen: ‘The Undisputed King of All Wheedlers’

Flea reacted to news of the death of Eddie Van Halen on Instagram shortly after the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist’s son announced the legend’s passing on Tuesday.

“Oh, man. Damn. I love you, Eddie Van Halen,” the bassist wrote. “A true rocker, a deep musician, a HUGE heart, an L.A. boy through and through. A bold innovator and the undisputed king of all wheedlers. What a sound!!! I hope you jam with Jimi tonight and soar freely through the cosmos. A vibrant part of music has left this earth. Broken through to the other side. What a sweetheart, my brother. All love and condolences to your family.”

Van Halen died at age 65 following a prolonged battle with cancer. The guitarist performed with his namesake band through five decades and with three lead singers, establishing himself as one of the all-time great players in rock history.