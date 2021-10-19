Flavor Flav Charged With Misdemeanor Domestic Battery in Nevada

Rapper and reality TV star Flavor Flav has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in Nevada after he allegedly poked and grabbed a female member of his household two weeks ago, records confirm.

The co-founder of Public Enemy was arrested in the case on October 5th, shortly after Henderson Police responded to a “domestic disturbance” call at 11:40 p.m. October 4th on the block of million-dollar homes where he lives just south of Las Vegas, police said.

The rapper, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton, Jr., was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the single misdemeanor count, police said.

According to the criminal complaint filed October 18th and obtained by Rolling Stone, Drayton got violent with the unidentified female victim related to him by blood, marriage or a domestic relationship.

“(Drayton) did poke his finger on (her) nose and/or face and/or did grab her and/or did throw her down and/or did grab a phone out of her hand,” the complaint signed by Henderson Sr. Assistant City Attorney Marc Schifalacqua states.

“In alleged domestic violence cases, as in all court cases, there are two sides to the story, and we look forward to explaining our side in a courtroom,” Flav’s lawyer David Chesnoff told Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

Flav, 62, hasn’t commented on the incident on social media. On Monday, he shared an Instagram post celebrating a year of sobriety.

“1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walkin the same path I am,,,,” he wrote in the caption alongside two photos taken a year apart.

Flav’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.