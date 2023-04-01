Flatbush Zombies’ Zombie Juice Releases ‘Dizzy’ With Spitfire Delivery

Zombie Juice, founding member of rap trio Flatbush Zombies, released “Dizzy” on Friday. The new track is the second single to come from Juice’s upcoming debut solo album Love Without Conditions, out April 21.

The song features the Underachievers, who previously worked with Flatbush Zombies on an EP under the name Clockwork Indigo in 2014, and was produced by The Underachievers’ Issa Gold. Juice delivers each line with spitfire accuracy, and the accompanying video splices black-and-white footage with clips of Juice performing on stage to packed venues. “Dizzy” follows his upcoming album’s lead single “Hikari,” produced by Flatbush Zombies bandmate Erick The Architect.

In a press release, Love Without Conditions is described as “brutally candid, autobiographical album that explores unconditional love and dissects [Juice’s] own formative experiences including abuse, staying in shelters and tragic family deaths that he has reckoned with for years on a path to empathy and forgiveness.”

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, the group discussed growing up in Brooklyn and cited everyone from Joe Tex and Yellowman to Stan Getz, the Grateful Dead, and John Mayer as early influences. “John Mayer can always get me out of a bad mood,” Juice said. “He is Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton to me.”