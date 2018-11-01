Flatbush Zombies Bring Flamethrower to Wrestling Match in ‘New World Order’ Video

Flatbush Zombies take over a backyard brawl in the brutal video for their new track, “New World Order.”

The Johnny LeFlare-directed clip finds the hip-hop trio rolling up to an amateur wrestling event in someone’s backyard – championship belts in hand – and immediately jumping in the ring. With the help of stunt group P.O.R and pro wrestler Shane Strickland, Flatbush Zombies begin to knock off their foes one by one, though the free-for-all descends into total chaos when MC Erick Arc Elliott busts out a flamethrower.

Flatbush Zombies released “New World Order” earlier this week as a one-off single. The track marks the group’s first new music since releasing their second full-length album, Vacation in Hell, this past June.

Flatbush Zombies recently wrapped a European tour. The group is scheduled to perform at Tyler, the Creator’s annual festival, Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles this month, with a lone gig scheduled in Milwaukee on December 21st.