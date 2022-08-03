Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko Teams With Freddie Gibbs, A-Trak for New Song ‘On God’

Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko has teamed up with Freddie Gibbs and DJ/producer A-Trak for a new song, “On God,” off his upcoming solo debut, Gothic Luxury.

Produced by Jay Versace and Dot Da Genius, “On God” begins with a grandiose flourish but settles into a groove that’s still propulsive, but also subtle and unsettling in its own ways. Meechy Darko and Freddie Gibbs trade sprawling, heavy, and brutally honest verses on the five-minute track, while A-Trak arrives at the end to show off his signature scratching skills.

Along with dropping “On God,” Meechy Darko revealed the full track list for Gothic Luxury, which is set to arrive Aug. 26 via Loma Vista Recordings. The album boasts previously-released songs “Get Lit or Die Tryin’” and “Kill Us All (K.U.A.),” and it will feature contributions from Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Denzel Curry, Kirk Knight, and Vita. Dot Da Genius served as the album’s executive producer.

Gothic Luxury Track List

1. “The Genesis”

2. “CURSED” (feat. Kirk Knight & VITA)

3. “Never Forgettin’”

4. “Kill Us All (K.U.A.)”

5. “LAVÏ$H HABiTS (Gothika)”

6. “Get Lit or Die Tryin’”

7. “On GOD” (feat. Freddie Gibbs & A-Trak)

8. “The MoMA” (feat. Black Thought)

9. “PRADA U”

10. “What If?”

11. “Hennessy & Halos”

12. “Lost Souls” (feat. Denzel Curry & Busta Rhymes)

13. “BLK Magic”