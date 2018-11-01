Flasher Fall Through the YouTube Looking-Glass in ‘Material’ Video

Washington, D.C.’s Flasher put out one of 2018’s best debuts this summer with Constant Image. New single “Material” is among the smartest, catchiest songs on the record, and now it has a video to match. Seriously, this is the most brilliantly bonkers clip I’ve seen all year, and yes, I have seen the video for “Sicko Mode.”
We open on a blank white soundstage, where guitarist Taylor Mulitz, bassist Daniel Saperstein and drummer Emma Baker materialize just in time to begin jamming on “Material.” Nice! But about 22 seconds in, the video freezes — then zooms out to reveal a browser window, which an unseen hand clicks over to an animated lyric video for “Material.” It keeps going from there, surfing through a lip dub version of “Material,” a DIY dance routine set to “Material,” a karaoke fail clip of “Material” and several even stranger realms that I won’t spoil.
The upshot of all this is a very funny satire of how incredibly weird it is to consume culture on the Internet right now — sort of like a social-media-addled, late-capitalist sequel to Phil Collins’ 1985 video for “Don’t Lose My Number.”
Flasher are on tour in Europe through November 17th, with a handful of U.S. dates coming later this year.
Flasher Tour Dates:
Tuesday, October 30th – Hamburg @ Hafenklang
Wednesday, November 1st – Brussels @ Botanique Witloofbar
Friday, November 2nd – Rotterdam @ V11
Sunday, November 4th – Amsterdam @ Paradiso
Tuesday, November 6th – Cardiff @ Clwb Ifor Bach
Wednesday, November 7th – Sheffield @ Picture House Social Club
Thursday, November 8th – Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club
Friday, November 9th – Glasgow @ The Glad Cafe
Saturday, November 10th – Manchester @ YES
Sunday, November 11th – Brighton @ The Hope & Ruin
Monday, November 12th – London @ Roundhouse w/ Parquet Courts
Tuesday, November 13th – London @ The Lexington
Wednesday, November 14th – Paris @ L’Olympic Cafe
Friday, November 16th – Madrid @ Teatro Barcelo
Saturday, November 17th – Barcelona @ Sala Apolo
Friday, November 30th – Washington, D.C. @ The Black Cat
Monday, December 3rd – Cleveland @ Beachland Tavern
Tuesday, December 4th – Chicago @ The Hideout
Wednesday, December 5th – Columbus @ Ace of Cups
Friday, December 7th – Brooklyn @ Saint Vitus
