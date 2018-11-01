Flasher Fall Through the YouTube Looking-Glass in ‘Material’ Video

Washington, D.C.’s Flasher put out one of 2018’s best debuts this summer with Constant Image. New single “Material” is among the smartest, catchiest songs on the record, and now it has a video to match. Seriously, this is the most brilliantly bonkers clip I’ve seen all year, and yes, I have seen the video for “Sicko Mode.”

We open on a blank white soundstage, where guitarist Taylor Mulitz, bassist Daniel Saperstein and drummer Emma Baker materialize just in time to begin jamming on “Material.” Nice! But about 22 seconds in, the video freezes — then zooms out to reveal a browser window, which an unseen hand clicks over to an animated lyric video for “Material.” It keeps going from there, surfing through a lip dub version of “Material,” a DIY dance routine set to “Material,” a karaoke fail clip of “Material” and several even stranger realms that I won’t spoil.

The upshot of all this is a very funny satire of how incredibly weird it is to consume culture on the Internet right now — sort of like a social-media-addled, late-capitalist sequel to Phil Collins’ 1985 video for “Don’t Lose My Number.”

Flasher are on tour in Europe through November 17th, with a handful of U.S. dates coming later this year.

