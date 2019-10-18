The Flaming Lips Announce ‘Soft Bulletin’ Live Album

The Flaming Lips will release their first-ever live album, The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, November 29th via Warner Records. The album features the band’s 2016 live performance of the band’s seminal 1999 effort The Soft Bulletin, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The concert was produced by the Flaming Lips, Scott Booker and their long-time collaborator Dave Fridmann, and recorded with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. The concert features a 68-piece orchestra and a 57-person choir conducted by Andre De Ridder. The album will be released in all formats as a double vinyl album, CD and digital. It is available for preorder beginning October 18th, with all preorders including an instant download of album cut “Race For The Prize.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Soft Bulletin, the Flaming Lips are releasing a limited edition vinyl reissue of the LP this month. The 2-LP reissue, released exclusively through subscription service Vinyl Me, Please and pressed on mustard yellow, preserves the album’s original 13-song vinyl track list and features a new art print designed by frontman Wayne Coyne. “The Soft Bulletin is a record that’s always with us… and we’re always considering it… we’re always playing it… we’re always celebrating it,” Coyne said of the reissue in a statement.

The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra Tracklisting:

1. Race for the Prize

2. A Spoonful Weighs a Ton

3. The Spark That Bled

4. The Spiderbite Song

5. Buggin’

6. What Is the Light?

7. The Observer

8. Waitin’ for a Superman

9. Suddenly Everything Has Changed

10. The Gash

11. Feeling Yourself Disintegrate

12. Sleeping on the Roof