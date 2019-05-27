×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Hillary Clinton Calls Doctored Pelosi Video 'Sexist Trash' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Flaming Lips, Mick Jones Sing New Psychedelic Lullaby ‘Giant Baby’

Track appears on band’s new album, King’s Mouth

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Flaming Lips tapped the Clash’s Mick Jones to serve as narrator on their surreal new song, “Giant Baby,” from their new album, King’s Mouth.

The track, which was released over the weekend, opens with Jones recounting the story of an oversized toddler obsessed with outer space over a serene melody that periodically dips into something stranger. The song’s psychedelic twinkle continues to move and shift as Wayne Coyne croons softly, “One night, I saw your face up in the sky/In a cloud across the moon, it made me cry/I could see my mother as she died/In my head and in my hands.”

In April, the Flaming Lips released King’s Mouth as a Record Store Day exclusive, pressing just 4,000 copies of the album on gold vinyl. After the run sold out, the band announced that the LP would be available on all formats July 19th.

Related

Flaming Lips - Wayne CoyneFlaming Lips in concert at Alcatraz, Milan, Italy - 14 Nov 2018
The Flaming Lips Plot Summer Tour
Flaming Lips to Release New Album 'King's Mouth' on Record Store Day

King’s Mouth marks the Flaming Lips’ 15th studio album and follows their 2017 offering, Oczy Mlody. Jones serves as narrator throughout the 12-track record.

The Flaming Lips will embark on a North American tour in support of King’s Mouth July 18th at the Ogden Amphitheater in Ogden, Utah. The run wraps August 7th at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad