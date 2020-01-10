 Flaming Lips, Deap Vally Unveil Cosmic New Song 'Home Thru Hell' - Rolling Stone
Flaming Lips, Deap Vally Share Cosmic Track ‘Home Thru Hell’

Song will appear on collaborative outfit’s self-titled debut album, out in March

Jon Blistein

Deap Lips — the new collaborative project from Flaming Lips and Los Angeles rock duo Deap Vally — embark on a psychedelic odyssey on their new song, “Home Thru Hell.”

“Home Thru Hell” opens with revving car engines and a heavy guitar riff, but soon settles into a spacey stomp peppered with strange flourishes, from big bells to vocoder-drenched vocals. Deep Vally’s Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards share vocal duties, offering some cosmic introspection with some meta touches: “Oh I think I tried too hard to shut the mouth of doom,” the pair sing, “Taking all my wisdom from the flaming lips of youth.”

“Home Thru Hell” follows Deap Lips’ debut track, “Hope Hell High, which arrived last December. The band will release their self-titled debut album March 13th via Cooking Vinyl.

Dead Lips marks Deap Vally’s first album since 2016’s Femejism. As for the Flaming Lips, they released a new album, King’s Mouth, last year, while they also celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 1999 classic, The Soft Bulletin, with a limited edition reissue and an orchestral live album.

