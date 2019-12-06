Flaming Lips Join Forces With Deap Vally for ‘Deap Lips’ LP

Flaming Lips have joined forces with Los Angeles rock duo Deap Vally for a collaborative LP under the moniker Deap Lips.

The 10-song self-titled album, available to preorder now through Cooking Vinyl, arrives March 13th, 2020. The group also unveiled the first single “Hope Hell High,” with Deap Vally’s Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards adding heavy riffs and vocals atop Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd’s kaleidoscopic orchestration.

Deap Lips marks Deap Vally’s first release since 2016’s Femejism. Meanwhile, the Flaming Lips have had a productive 2019 as the band both released their new album King’s Mouth and celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 1999 masterpiece The Soft Bulletin with a limited edition reissue and an orchestral live album.

Deap Lips Tracklist

1. Home Thru Hell

2. One Thousand Sisters With Aluminum Foil Calculators

3. Shit Talkin

4. Hope Hell High

5. Motherfuckers Got To Go

6. The Pusher

7. Love Is Mind Control

8. Wandering Witches

9. Not A Natural Man

10. There Is Know Right There Is Know Wrong