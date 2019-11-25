 Flaming Lips Unveil Psychedelic Live 'What Is the Light?' Video - Rolling Stone
Watch Flaming Lips Team With Colorado Symphony Orchestra for Lush ‘What Is the Light?’ Video

Track will appear on band’s first live album, The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra

The Flaming Lips unveiled a kaleidoscopic new video for their performance of “What Is the Light?” with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. The song comes off of their  upcoming live albumThe Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, out November 29th via Warner Records.

The live album comes from a May 2016 concert at the famed Colorado venue, where the Flaming Lips recreated their acclaimed 1999 LP, The Soft Bulletin, with a 68-piece orchestra and 57-person choir conducted by Andre De Ridder. Such a collaboration is particularly apt for a full performance of The Soft Bulletin, with its symphonic flourishes. The new clip for “What Is the Light?” highlights how seamlessly the Lips teamed with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, and the video — directed by George Salisbury and Wayne Coyne — provides the perfect vibrant and hypnotic accompaniment.

Along with releasing Live at Red Rocks, the Flaming Lips celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Soft Bulletin with a limited edition vinyl reissue that arrived in October. In July, the band fully released their 15th studio album, King’s Mouth, after previously printing just 4,000 vinyl copies of the LP for a Record Store Day exclusive.

