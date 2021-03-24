Flaming Lips Drop ‘At the Movies on Quaaludes’ Video, Announce Cannabis Brand

The Flaming Lips have released a new music video for “At the Movies on Quaaludes,” and announced a handful of big 4/20 plans: Frontman Wayne Coyne will launch his own cannabis brand, Love Yer Brain, that day, while the Lips will perform a special space bubble concert at the Criterion in Oklahoma City.

The video for “At the Movies on Quaaludes” — a song off the Lips’ 2020 album, American Head — was directed by Clark Duke and features old Super8 footage of Duke’s brother while he was still in college.

In a statement, Duke said: “American Head, for me, is about nostalgia. For home, for childhood, for places and events and times you’ll never forget. I stumbled upon this lost, long-forgotten Super8 footage of my brother, Chandler, wandering the state of Arkansas circa 2005. When I watched this eerie, silent film, all I could think about was… the first time I heard American Head…the first time I made a music video for a band. My favorite band.”

As for the Flaming Lips’ other announcements, the band will perform American Head in its entirety at their special April 20th space bubble show, which will take place at the Criterion in Oklahoma City. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 26th at 10 a.m. CT. The Flaming Lips began playing space bubble shows last year, taking a classic element of Coyne’s stage show — the big space bubble he used to roll over crowds — and bringing them into the audience as a way to keep people safe while still hosting concerts during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Coyne’s new cannabis brand, Love Yer Brain (which takes its name from a song off the Flaming Lips’ 1987 album, Oh My Gawd) will be available to medical marijuana patients in Oklahoma starting April 20th. Love Yer Brain’s initial line of products will be THC-infused, brain-shaped gummies, which will be available in 100mg and 250mg packs, with watermelon, green apple, and raspberry flavors. Participating dispensaries are available on the Love Yer Brain website.