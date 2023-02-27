Flaming Lips Add ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ Anniversary Shows
The Flaming Lips have added more shows celebrating (a little belatedly) the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.
The new dates include a trio of shows in North Carolina and Tennessee in May, which have been slotted in amongst some previously-announced Yoshimi shows. The Lips also added a slew of summer concerts, starting with a June run that includes stops in Brooklyn, Cleveland, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Omaha, and Tulsa; that’ll be followed by four West Coast shows in August in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Bonner, Montana. (A full itinerary is below, with new dates in bold.)
Tickets for the new gigs will go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale scheduled for March 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Full details are available on the Flaming Lips’ website.
Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, which was released in July 2002, technically celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. To mark the occasion, the Flaming Lips released a massive box set filled with demos, b-sides, remixes, radio sessions, and live recordings from the era, including over 50 tracks that hadn’t been previously released.
The Flaming Lips will kick off their busy year on the road tomorrow, Feb. 28, at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Before playing their Yoshimi anniversary shows, the band will warm up with their “An Evening With” tour, which will find them playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their catalog.
Flaming Lips Yoshimi Anniversary Tour Dates
May 5 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
May 8 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
May 10 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
May 11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 11-13 – Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Music Festival
May 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
June 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
June 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
June 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
June 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
June 16 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse
June 17 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
August 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
August 22 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
August 23 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo
August 25 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre
