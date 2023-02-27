Flaming Lips Add ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ Anniversary Shows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Flaming Lips have added more shows celebrating (a little belatedly) the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

The new dates include a trio of shows in North Carolina and Tennessee in May, which have been slotted in amongst some previously-announced Yoshimi shows. The Lips also added a slew of summer concerts, starting with a June run that includes stops in Brooklyn, Cleveland, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Omaha, and Tulsa; that’ll be followed by four West Coast shows in August in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Bonner, Montana. (A full itinerary is below, with new dates in bold.)

Tickets for the new gigs will go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale scheduled for March 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Full details are available on the Flaming Lips’ website.

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, which was released in July 2002, technically celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. To mark the occasion, the Flaming Lips released a massive box set filled with demos, b-sides, remixes, radio sessions, and live recordings from the era, including over 50 tracks that hadn’t been previously released.

The Flaming Lips will kick off their busy year on the road tomorrow, Feb. 28, at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver. Before playing their Yoshimi anniversary shows, the band will warm up with their “An Evening With” tour, which will find them playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their catalog.

Flaming Lips Yoshimi Anniversary Tour Dates

May 5 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 8 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

May 10 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

May 11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 11-13 – Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Music Festival

May 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

June 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

June 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

June 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

June 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

June 16 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse

June 17 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

August 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

August 22 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

August 23 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo

August 25 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre