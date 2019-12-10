 Flaming Lips Plot Intimate 2020 Theater Tour - Rolling Stone
Flaming Lips Detail 2020 West Coast Tour

Six-date theater run includes stops in April, June

Jon Blistein

The Flaming Lips have announced a short tour that will find the band playing a string of intimate theater shows on the West Coast next spring.

The run starts with two April shows — April 14th at the Fox Theatre in Spokane, Washington, and April 15th at the Wilma in Missoula, Montana. The Lips will pick things up again June 12th at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, making stops in Los Angeles and San Francisco before wrapping June 21st at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale December 13th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Flaming Lips’ website.

The Flaming Lips recently issued their first live album, The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, which captured the band’s May 2016 concert at the famed Colorado venue. At the show, they recreated their 1999 LP The Soft Bulletin with a 68-piece orchestra and 57-person choir conducted by Andre De Ridder. The Flaming Lips further celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Soft Bulletin with a limited edition vinyl reissue that arrived in October.

In July, the Flaming Lips released their 15th studio album, King’s Mouth, after previously printing just 4,000 vinyl copies of the LP for a Record Store Day exclusive.

Flaming Lips 2020 Tour Dates

April 14 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre
April 15 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
June 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
June 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
June 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
June 21 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

