FKA Twigs, Yung Lean Couple Up in ‘Bliss’ Music Video

Collaboration appears on Yung Lean’s new mixtape, Stardust

Yung Lean has tapped FKA Twigs for a new single, “Bliss,” accompanied by a lo-fi music video. The clip, directed by Aidan Zamiri, finds the pair dressed in wedding attire as they ride off in a classic car.

“Bliss” appears on Yung Lean’s new mixtape, Stardust, out now Lean’s own World Affairs imprint. Pulled together over the course of 2021, Stardust features vocals from FKA Twigs and production from Skrillex, Jack Donaghue, Whitearmor, Woesum and Ssaliva.

Yung Lean will embark on his Starz/Stardust tour this fall in Europe and North America. The nine-date European leg of tour begins Nov. 4 with stops in Cologne, Berlin, Paris, London and Dublin, while the six-date North American leg begins late November in Montreal, with stops in Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Chicago. It wraps up in San Francisco Dec. 9. Tickets go on sale April 13.

FKA Twigs recently dropped a mixtape of her own. Caprisongs — her first collection of new music since 2019’s Magdalene — arrived in January. The 17-song collection features appearances by artists including the Weeknd, Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar and Shygirl. Prior to releasing Caprisongs and her 2021 single “Tears in the Club,” FKA Twigs returned to music after a two-year hiatus with “Measure of a Man,” which was included on The King’s Man soundtrack.

